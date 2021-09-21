AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine set another record Tuesday for the number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization or intensive care as the virus continues to rage here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped to 225, according to data reported by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, up from the previous record of 214 on Monday. Eighty-two virus patients were in intensive care units as of Tuesday, also a record.

Thirty-five COVID-19 patients were requiring ventilation as of Tuesday, according to state data. There were 48 critical care beds available statewide.

Unvaccinated people continued to drive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Maine. In the past six weeks, patients who are not fully vaccinated have accounted for about two-thirds of hospitalizations in Maine, according to state data, despite making up just one third of the state’s population and being younger and less susceptible to the virus on average than vaccinated people. About 90 percent of patients requiring intensive care are also unvaccinated, Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said Monday.

Maine also surpassed 1,000 total COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic Tuesday. Despite the recent surge, Maine’s overall virus death rate since the start of the pandemic remains the fourth-lowest in the U.S., with only Alaska, Hawaii and Vermont seeing fewer deaths, according to federal data.