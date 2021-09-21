This story will be updated.

Maine’s coronavirus death toll surpassed 1,000 on Tuesday, when Maine’s disease control agency reported another 20 deaths and 633 more infections.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 84,542, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 83,909 on Saturday.

Of those, 60,516 have been confirmed positive, while 24,026 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Two people from Androscoggin, three from Aroostook, three from Cumberland, one from Franklin, three from Kennebec, five from Penobscot, two from Somerset and one from Waldo have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,002.

Only a year ago Maine had recorded a total of 131 deaths from COVID-19, state data show.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 6,473. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 5,840 on Saturday.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 4.73 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 631.66.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 481, down from 485.7 the day before, up from 444 a week ago and up from 162.3 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,426 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 18.13 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (9,314), Aroostook (2,968), Cumberland (19,524), Franklin (1,727), Hancock (2,002), Kennebec (7,880), Knox (1,515), Lincoln (1,421), Oxford (4,145), Penobscot (9,447), Piscataquis (979), Sagadahoc (1,651), Somerset (3,142), Waldo (1,928), Washington (1,233) and York (15,664) counties. Information about where an additional four cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 793 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 872,639 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 73.7 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 42,291,709 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 676,261 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.