Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest coronavirus cases from the weekend at 9:30 a.m. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Bangor International Airport could get a COVID-19 testing kiosk in its domestic terminal amid a rise in cases from the delta variant.





Citing a large spike in the number of students that would need to be quarantined, RSU 29 has switched to a remote learning for all of its students starting Tuesday. The move shuts down the entire district, including all sports activities, until Sept. 27.

In Maine, infections continue to increase, driven by rapid spread in predominantly rural counties.

The race between the waves of transmission that lead to new variants and the battle to get the globe inoculated won’t be over until the coronavirus has touched all of us.

More than 9 million Americans have enrolled in a program to share information about their health since getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 14-foot-tall “candlestick” telephone commemorates that Woodstock was home to the country’s very last hand-crank telephone company.

Jeffrey Maguire, 55, has been a bodyguard for powerful and influential people, from music artists such as Jay-Z and Linkin Park, to the Saudi Royal Family.

The park had roughly 800,000 visits in August, which is more than 17 percent higher than the estimated number of visits the park had in August 2020.

Joshua A. Gray was denied a license to practice in Maine over his postings about a fatal police shooting in 2017.

While neither is poisonous, coming across either can be a bit startling.

In other Maine news:

New federal grants will fund work combating stigma of drug addiction

Buxton man accused of threatening on Twitter ‘to kill Jews with my AR-15’

MDI marathon canceled for 2nd straight year due to COVID-19

Human remains discovered in marshy area near I-295

Old Town teen shines at Sugarloaf mountain biking event

UMaine football team puts redshirt freshman as starting quarterback after injury to Joe Fagnano

Feds approve Maine’s plan for spending new child abuse prevention money

Old Town’s playmakers deliver in football victory over Oceanside