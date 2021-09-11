It took James Madison University just 1:44 to dent the scoreboard in Saturday’s Colonial Athletic Association football game against the University of Maine, and the No. 3 Dukes never looked back en route to a resounding 55-7 victory at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

James Madison improved to 2-0 while winning its 19th straight home game.

UMaine fell to 0-2 and will host Merrimack next Saturday at noon.

UMaine junior quarterback Joe Fagnano suffered a right leg injury late in the first period and didn’t return. He was taken for X-rays and they were negative.

Redshirt freshman Derek Robertson replaced him.

James Madison safety Wayne Davis (8) almost makes an interception on a pass meant for Maine wide receiver Michael Monios, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021. Credit: Daniel Lin / Daily News-Record via AP

James Madison senior quarterback Cole Johnson tossed a 27-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Noah Turner to cap a game-opening four-play, 67-yard drive.

The Dukes built a 24-0 halftime lead as Johnson completed 16 of 19 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns.

Following the Turner touchdown, All-American Ethan Ratke kicked a 41 yard field goal with 3:33 left in the first period to expand the lead to 10-0.

In the second quarter, Johnson found redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. open for touchdown strikes of 73 and 51 yards.

James Madison wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (7) is brought down by Maine defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Credit: Daniel Lin / Daily News-Record via AP

Wells had five catches for 157 yards and Kris Thornton also had five catches for 63 yards.

James Madison held a 345-77 edge in total yards in the first half.

Ratke’s 21-yard field goal started the scoring in the second half before Desmond Green returned a punt 6 yards for a touchdown to make it 34-0.

The Black Bears finally scored with 5:07 left in the third period when Robertson threw his first career touchdown pass, a 22-yarder to Old Town’s Andre Miller.

But the Dukes added three more touchdowns on Johnson’s 25-yard pass to Scott Bracey, Lorenzo Bryant Jr.’s 6-yard run and a Francis Meehan 31-yard interception return.

Johnson finished with 25 completions in 30 attempts for 384 yards and four touchdowns.

Wells caught eight passes for 179 yards and Thornton wound up with six for 71 yards. Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey and Greg Ross had seven tackles apiece to lead the defense.

Robertson completed 8 of 22 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown. Elijah Barnwell rushed for 57 yards on 16 carries.

Devin Young caught four passes for 13 yards and Miller had two catches for 41 yards.

Fofie Bazzie’s game-high 10 tackles and Ray Miller’s eight led UMaine.

Maine defensive back Kolubah Pewee Jr. (34) leaps while defending against James Madison wide receiver Scott Bracey (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Credit: Daniel Lin / Daily News-Record via AP