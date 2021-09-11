University of Maine junior quarterback Joe Fagnano suffered a right leg injury late in the first quarter of Saturday’s game at James Madison University in Harrison, Virginia and was taken to a local hospital for X-rays. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

X-rays were negative but he did not return to the game.

Redshirt freshman Derek Robertson, a native of Yonkers, New York, who played at Bridgton Academy, replaced Fagnano.





Fagnano was injured trying to complete a pass to Devin Young with three minutes left in the first period. The pass was incomplete but James Madison was called for holding on the play.

Fagnano completed four of six passes for 31 yards before sustaining his injury.

The Williamsport, Pennsylvania, native was an All-Colonial Athletic Association second team selection this past spring when he completed 67 of 116 passes for 795 yards and eight touchdowns.

He also ran for two touchdowns.

In last week’s 34-24 loss to No. 5 Delaware, Fagnano completed 24 of 41 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted twice.

Fagnano started his 12th straight game on Saturday.

He stepped in when Chris Ferguson sustained a season-ending foot injury during the sixth game of the 2019 season.

He completed 121 of 184 passes for 1,835 yards and 17 TDs. He was intercepted just three times.

He was chosen the league’s Rookie of the Week on two occasions.

UMaine will host Merrimack College for a non-conference game Saturday at noon.