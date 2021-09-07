This story will be updated.

A group opposing a consumer-owned utility effort in Maine filed on Monday to put a rival question on the ballot that would require voter approval of any new debt over $1 billion at a general election.

The proposed referendum covers any new large debt, but it is aimed at the creation of the Pine Tree Power Co., which would replace Central Maine Power and Versant Power with a utility run by an elected board. It would borrow billions of dollars against future revenue to buy out the utilities’ infrastructure.

The CMP-backed group Maine Affordable Energy filed the referendum paperwork on Monday with Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ office. It could be on the 2022 ballot alongside up to two other bids to establish the consumer-owned utility. A bill to establish it passed the Maine Legislature earlier this year but was vetoed by Gov. Janet Mills in July.

Willy Ritch, the executive director of Maine Affordable Energy, said he hopes the proposed referendum will be on the same ballot as the consumer-owned utility questions, but that depends on the group’s ability to collect enough signatures. A new political group called “No Blank Checks” will be created to oversee the referendum effort, Ritch said.