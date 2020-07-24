This story will be updated.

A controversial bill to create a public electric utility was set to face its first vote on Friday, but its backer watered it down at the last minute and convinced the Legislature’s energy committee to study the plan again.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Seth Berry, D-Bowdoinham, the co-chair of the energy panel, would create an independent consumer-owned utility to replace Central Maine Power and Versant Power. Berry has traveled the state to push the plan, which faces stiff opposition from the utilities.

Shortly before the energy committee was set to discuss and vote on whether to send LD 1646 to the full Legislature on Friday, Berry amended it, saying he realized not everyone was on board. The task force would conduct due diligence on financial and other aspects of setting up an independent utility, among other things.





“I think it’s important to make sure that we are all satisfied that we have done our homework here and that we fully understand what the opportunity really represents,” Berry told the committee.

Criticisms of rates, bills, customer service and renewable energy policies are behind the proposal to create the Maine Power Delivery Authority, a consumer-owned transmission and distribution company.

Berry and others contend that the profits of CMP and Versant don’t stay in Maine. Both companies are owned by foreign parents. CMP is owned by Avangrid of Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid in turn is majority owned by Iberdrola, a Spanish company. Versant is owned by ENMAX Corp. of Calgary.

Rep. Jeff Hanley, R-Pittston, said he was upset with the amendment proposal, because it creates a new bill with no public hearing on it.

“We shouldn’t even be discussing this. It changed everything from the title page on,” he said.

Committee members have until Monday to vote, but eight of the nine members present at Friday’s meeting approved forwarding the bill and the amendment, with Senate Minority Leader Dana Dow, R-Waldoboro, the lone dissenter. Four committee members, including Hanley, were not present for the vote.

The bill, which was carried over from the 2019 legislative session, was the final item on the committee’s agenda. The full Legislature is considering whether to reconvene for a remote August session at the Augusta Civic Center, but Republicans blocked a bid from Democratic leaders to come back then while prodding them to limit the scope of work.