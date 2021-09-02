It was a matter of inches. University of Maine wide receiver Devin Young was trying to fight his way into the end zone late in the third period after catching a pass from Joe Fagnano with UMaine trailing Delaware 27-24. MORE SCORES The latest Maine local sports scores and schedules

But as he stretched out, the ball came loose and went through the end zone for a touchback which gave the ball back to Delaware.

The Blue Hens later strung together a penalty-aided eight-play, 77-yard drive capped by Khory Spruill’s two-yard touchdown and the nation’s fifth-ranked team posted a 34-24 victory in a mutual Colonial Athletic Association opener in front of 5,548 fans at Morse Field.

The Black Bears spotted the Blue Hens a 17-0 lead before storming back for 24 unanswered points to take a seven-point lead into the half.

The Blue Hens regained the lead in the third quarter en route to scoring 17 unanswered second-half points.

Quarterback Nolan Henderson threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Thyrick Pitts and Ryan Coe kicked a 20-yard field goal in the third period before Spruill gave the Blue Hens some valuable breathing room with 8:01 left.

The Black Bears were hurt by nine penalties for 73 yards and several were especially costly with an illegal shift penalty snuffing out a first down on a promising third period drive.

Henderson’s 15-yard run staked the Blue Hens to a 7-0 lead just 5:50 into the game. That was the only scoring in the first period,

Ryan Coe’s 33-yard field goal 1:24 into the second quarter and a nice lunging 55-yard reception by Gene Coleman II from Henderson made it 17-0 with 11:23 left in the half.

But the Black Bears rallied with three touchdowns in a span of 6:22 to take a 21-17 lead and Jonny Messina kicked a 32-yard field goal with one second remaining.

UMaine quarterback Joe Fagnano began the rally with a 28-yard touchdown pass to an open Michael Monios across the middle.

That touchdown snapped a string of 68 unanswered points by the Blue Hens against the Black Bears spanning three games.

Two possessions later, Zavier Scott curled out of the backfield and got behind safety Andrew Pawlowski before hauling in a Fagnano pass and racing down the left sidelines for a 59-yard TD.

With 2:07 left in the half, Monios broke through and blocked a Tyler Pastula punt and sophomore wide receiver Montigo Moss picked the ball up at the four and carried it into the end zone.

After Delaware went three-and-out, UMaine regained the ball with 1:08 left and marched 44 yards on eight plays before Messina drilled his 32-yard field goal with the wind.

Henderson opened the scoring by racing untouched into the end zone on a third-and-five scramble.

He bolted up the middle and had nothing but wide open real estate as UMaine’s linebackers and defensive backs peeled off to cover receivers.

It capped a five-play, 46-yard drive.

UMaine’s offense managed just 20 total yards in the first period with a pass from Fagnano to Shawn Bowman representing 17 of those yards.

Coe’s field goal finished off a 10-play 33-yard drive before Coleman stretched out to gather in Hendersons throw down the left sidelines.

Fagnano completed 11 of 19 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Tight end Shawn Bowman, who grew up eight miles from the Delaware campus, caught three passes for 51 yards. Scott, Monios and Devin Young had two catches apiece.

Henderson completed 8 of 21 passes for 114 yards but was under constant pressure in the second period as the Black Bears were able to get penetration and force him into huirried throws.

Delaware gained just yards on its last four possessions in the first half.

Coleman and Thyrick Pitts had three receptions each for the Blue Hens and All-Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Year for the spring season Dejoun Lee carried the ball nine times for 36 yards to lead all rushers.

Campbell University (N.C.) transfer linebacker Ray Miller led all tacklers with eight in the first half.