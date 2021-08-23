University of Maine junior quarterback Joe Fagnano has been selected as one of 44 Football Championship Subdivision players named to the watch list for the 2021 College Football Performance Awards FCS National Performer of the Year Trophy.

He is one of 22 quarterbacks and nine Colonial Athletic Association players on the list.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Fagnano completed 67 of 116 passes (57.8 percent) for 795 yards and eight touchdowns in the four-game spring season and was chosen to the All-Colonial Athletic Association second team. He was intercepted just once.

He also ran for two touchdowns. He carried the ball 31 times for 59 yards.

He threw four touchdown passes and ran for another in each of UMaine’s wins over Albany and Stony Brook.

During the 2019 season, the true freshman from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, appeared in eight games, including six starts after former quarterback Chris Ferguson suffered a season-ending foot injury.

Fagnano completed 121 of 184 passes (65.8 percent) for 1,835 yards and 17 TDs. He was intercepted three times.

He was chosen the CAA’s Rookie of the Week on two occasions.

Three of the other CAA selections on the list are quarterbacks in Albany’s Jeff Undercuffler, Delaware’s Nolan Henderson and Villanova’s Daniel Smith.

Fagnano will square off against Henderson in the season-opener on Thursday, Sept. 2, in Orono and will take on Undercuffler and his Great Danes in Albany on Oct. 23.

UMaine does not play Villanova this season.

The other CAA players are running backs Karl Mofor (Albany), Dejoun Lee (Delaware), Percy Agyei-Obese (James Madison) and Justin Covington (Villanova), and kicker Ethan Ratke (James Madison).

UMaine will travel to James Madison (Virginia) for a Sept. 11 contest.