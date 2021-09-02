Gov. Janet Mills announced on Thursday that health care workers will have another month to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The change is likely aimed at aiding employers uncertain about the requirement’s effect on their staff. While workers are still expected to be vaccinated by Oct. 1, the state will not begin enforcing the rule until Oct. 29, allowing employers to keep unvaccinated workers on the job.

The Democratic governor, who announced the mandate last month, originally planned to require health care workers to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. It was among the strictest requirements in the country with no testing alternative, although people can opt out if their doctor exempts them.

The additional time will give employers more space to use a total of $146 million in funding authorized earlier this year to nursing homes and other providers meant to support recruitment and retention efforts. The state has also gotten 10,000 more doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be used specifically for health care workers.

The change would not derail the efforts to get workers vaccinated but would help with some logistical challenges, said Steve Michaud, the president of the Maine Hospital Association.

The mandate became a top political and workforce issue. It was backed by the hospital association and other health groups as the best way to protect patients and employees from getting sick as a more contagious variant drives up cases, but many nursing homes, home health providers and paramedic agencies have feared large staffing problems related to it.

