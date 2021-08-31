This story will be updated.

Two more Mainers have died as health officials on Tuesday reported another 475 coronavirus cases from over the weekend.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 75,856, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 75,381 on Saturday.

Of those, 54,767 have been confirmed positive, while 21,089 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Two men in their 40s and 60s from Cumberland and Kennebec counties, bringing the statewide death toll to 932.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,960. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,860 on Saturday.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 3.55 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 566.76.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 313.4, up from 246.1 a day ago, up from 160.6 a week ago and up from 78.7 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,296 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 17.15 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,774), Aroostook (2,370), Cumberland (18,351), Franklin (1,506), Hancock (1,626), Kennebec (7,077), Knox (1,329), Lincoln (1,231), Oxford (3,884), Penobscot (7,526), Piscataquis (741), Sagadahoc (1,569), Somerset (2,591), Waldo (1,511), Washington (1,060) and York (14,709) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 1,076 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 844.033 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 71.3 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 39,057,665 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 638,715 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.