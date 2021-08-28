This story will be updated.

Two more Mainers have died as health officials on Saturday reported another 415 coronavirus cases across the state.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 75,381, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 74,966 on Friday.

Of those, 54,470 have been confirmed positive, while 20,911 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The statewide death toll stands as 930.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,290 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,757), Aroostook (2,303), Cumberland (18,291), Franklin (1,501), Hancock (1,601), Kennebec (7,049), Knox (1,316), Lincoln (1,226), Oxford (3,878), Penobscot (7,408), Piscataquis (732), Sagadahoc (1,560), Somerset (2,571), Waldo (1,476), Washington (1,047) and York (14,664) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 38,709,634 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 636,733 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.