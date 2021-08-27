This story will be updated.

Two more Mainers have died as health officials on Friday reported another 267 coronavirus cases across the state.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 74,966, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 74,699 on Thursday.

Of those, 54,225 have been confirmed positive, while 20,741 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Two men from Aroostook and Penobscot counties in their 50s and 70s have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 928.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,633. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,581 on Thursday.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 1.99 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 560.11.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 216.1, up from 203.1 a day ago, up from 161.4 a week ago and up from 64.7 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,281 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 17.04 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,737), Aroostook (2,292), Cumberland (18,200), Franklin (1,499), Hancock (1,587), Kennebec (6,988), Knox (1,308), Lincoln (1,218), Oxford (3,865), Penobscot (7,327), Piscataquis (725), Sagadahoc (1,550), Somerset (2,545), Waldo (1,458), Washington (1,047) and York (14,616) counties.

An additional 1,415 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Friday, 795,665 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 839,439 have received a final dose.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 38,387,116 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 633,591 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.