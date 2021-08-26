This story will be updated.

Another 390 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Thursday.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 74,699, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 74,309 on Wednesday.

Of those, 54,066 have been confirmed positive, while 20,633 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 926.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 2,581. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 2,426 on Wednesday.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 2.91 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 558.12.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 203.4, up from 174.7 a day ago, up from 166.6 a week ago and up from 60.9 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,275 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 17 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,722), Aroostook (2,282), Cumberland (18,145), Franklin (1,491), Hancock (1,577), Kennebec (6,975), Knox (1,300), Lincoln (1,216), Oxford (3,853), Penobscot (7,303), Piscataquis (719), Sagadahoc (1,540), Somerset (2,533), Waldo (1,444), Washington (1,047) and York (14,552) counties.

An additional 1,259 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Thursday, 794,001 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 838,199 have received a final dose.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 38,225,849 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 632,283 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.