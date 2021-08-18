The Bangor Arts Exchange will require patrons to show proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 starting next month.

That makes the Bangor venue the latest art and music space to require proof of vaccination amid surging infections largely among the unvaccinated population.

The exchange said Wednesday it will require patrons to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from the past 72 hours starting Sept. 1. Children under age 12 are exempt.





It said it will alert ticket holders for upcoming shows about the change in policy and working with any groups that have rented its space.

The venue was shuttered for most of 2020 and early 2021 because of the pandemic.

The State Theatre also announced Wednesday it was requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test for anyone attending performances at the Portland music hall. Thompson’s Point in Portland and the Portland House of Music have similar requirements.