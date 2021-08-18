The State Theatre in Portland announced Wednesday that it would require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test from the previous 48 hours from all staff and event attendees. This includes both events at the State Theatre and at Thompson’s Point.

The theatre defined proof of vaccination as a physical vaccine card or a photo of the card, in addition to a photo ID. Children under 12 are not required to follow this policy, as they cannot yet be vaccinated.

“For the past seventeen months, the State Theatre has been shuttered due to the effects of the pandemic,” the theatre wrote in its announcement. “This decision was made to help keep our community safe and our doors open.”