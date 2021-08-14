This story will be updated.

Another 188 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Saturday.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 72,521, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 72,333 on Friday.





Of those, 52,676 have been confirmed positive, while 19,845 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

No new deaths were reported Saturday, leaving the statewide death toll at 904.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,204 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,621), Aroostook (2,092), Cumberland (17,911), Franklin (1,444), Hancock (1,491), Kennebec (6,849), Knox (1,254), Lincoln (1,169), Oxford (3,771), Penobscot (6,844), Piscataquis (648), Sagadahoc (1,519), Somerset (2,414), Waldo (1,344), Washington (1,006) and York (14,144) counties.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 36,600,642 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 621,036 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.