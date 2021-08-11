One of Bangor High School’s two assistant principals will serve as interim leader of the school after Principal Paul Butler’s drunken driving charge over the weekend.

Brian Doyle has been named interim principal of Bangor High School. Credit: Courtesy of Bangor School Department.

Brian Doyle has been chosen to take on the interim principal role while Butler is on administrative leave, Bangor Superintendent James Tager said Wednesday.

Doyle has served as assistant principal of Bangor High since 2013 and previously as assistant principal at schools in Old Town and Brewer.





He will now lead the high school into a new year that is likely to be dominated by issues related to the spread of the delta variant. The district announced on Monday that all teachers and students would be required to wear masks in school buildings regardless of vaccine status.

Butler was charged with drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident after crashing into a concrete barrier near the Bangor State Fair on Saturday, Bangor police said. He has been principal of the high school since 2011.