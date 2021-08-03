Police have arrested Penobscot County Treasurer and Bangor School Board member John Hiatt for the second time in three months, this time on a child pornography charge, according to Bangor police.

Previously he was accused of stalking and harassing a 34-year-old Bangor woman on social media and in text messages sent to her cellphone. He was initially arrested on May 14 by Bangor police on multiple charges, including a felony.

Hiatt, 38, of Bangor was taken Tuesday to the Penobscot County Jail.





Hiatt had at least two computers that were seized as evidence by police in the initial investigation. One was a laptop owned by Penobscot County to be used for county business. The other was a tablet owned by the Bangor School Department to be used for work by school board members.

Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu said Tuesday in announcing Hiatt’s most recent arrest that the charge stemmed from the earlier investigation but did not say if child pornography was found on either of the devices.

Possession of child pornography is a Class C crime.

Hiatt earlier was charged with one count each of aggravated invasion of computer privacy, a Class C crime; stalking, a Class D crime; theft by unauthorized taking and violating a bail condition, both Class E crimes; and two counts of harassment, a Class D crime.

If convicted of either possession of child pornography or felony invasion of privacy, Hiatt faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. Class D crimes carry a maximum one-year term of incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000, and the maximum sentence and fine for a Class E crime are six months in jail and $1,000.