This story will be updated.

Bangor High School Principal Paul Butler is on administrative leave, Bangor School Department Superintendent James Tager said Monday.

The Bangor School Department is currently investigating an issue that allegedly occurred on Saturday and plans to appoint someone to take on Butler’s role during the investigation, Tager said. That person has not yet been chosen.

Tager declined to provide further information, saying “that’s what I have so far.”