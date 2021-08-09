The Bangor School Department will require masks for all students and employees while in school buildings for the upcoming school year, Superintendent James Tager said Monday.

The move comes as the delta variant spreads across Maine and the greater United States.

Tager, who is a month into his new role, acknowledged that there would be pushback to the policy. He said state and federal agencies were practically unanimous in saying it was best for students to wear masks, especially when many students (all under 12) in the department are not eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.