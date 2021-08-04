This story will be updated.

Another 126 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Wednesday.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 70,844, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 70,718 on Tuesday.





Of those, 51,651 have been confirmed positive, while 19,193 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 900.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,159 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,521), Aroostook (1,999), Cumberland (17,626), Franklin (1,422), Hancock (1,431), Kennebec (6,767), Knox (1,203), Lincoln (1,129), Oxford (3,706), Penobscot (6,561), Piscataquis (613), Sagadahoc (1,490), Somerset (2,355), Waldo (1,170), Washington (965) and York (13,886) counties.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 35,242,078 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 614,317 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.