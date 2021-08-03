Another 255 coronavirus cases have been reported across Maine since the weekend, state health officials said Tuesday.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 70,718, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 70,463 on Saturday.

Of those, 51,572 have been confirmed positive, while 19,146 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 1,244. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 1,045 on Saturday.

The new case rate statewide Tuesday was 1.91 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 528.38.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 93.9, up from 79.4 a day ago, up from 64.7 a week ago and up from 28 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 900.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,154 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Of those, 42 are currently hospitalized, with 20 in critical care and eight on ventilators.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Tuesday was 16.09 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,517), Aroostook (1,992), Cumberland (17,598), Franklin (1,419), Hancock (1,427), Kennebec (6,755), Knox (1,202), Lincoln (1,126), Oxford (3,703), Penobscot (6,540), Piscataquis (607), Sagadahoc (1,488), Somerset (2,350), Waldo (1,155), Washington (964) and York (13,872) counties. Information about where an additional three cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 647 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Tuesday, 768,669 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 817,187 have received a final dose.

New Hampshire reported 329 new cases on Tuesday and no deaths. Vermont reported 149 new cases and no deaths, while Massachusetts reported 2,105 new cases and two deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 35,140,422 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 613,786 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.