Boston Red Sox star Chris Sale will pitch in Portland for the Sea Dogs on Sunday as he continues his lengthy rehab, working his way back to the major league.

After pitching nearly four scoreless innings to a sold out crowd on Tuesday, Sale woke up the next day “feeling great,” the Boston Herald reported. The pitcher joined the Double-A team as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

“Everyone is excited for what we saw,” Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said Wednesday. “I’m happier with where he’s at today and hopefully we keep progressing the way he should be and they’ll join us whenever he’s ready.”





Sale struck out six and walked one in 3 2/3 hitless innings, with his fastest pitch clocking out at 98 mph. It was his second rehab start after last week’s game for the Red Sox’s Florida Complex League affiliate.

More than 7,300 fans attended the game Tuesday, filling the stands.

It’s possible that Sale could return to the Red Sox after the game on Sunday, though he may require a subsequent game with the Sea Dogs before returning to the major league for the first time in two years.

The Sea Dogs will face the Harrisburg Senators at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hadlock Field in Portland