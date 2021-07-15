PORTLAND, Maine — The percentage of Maine residents age 50 and older that is fully vaccinated for COVID-19 has topped 80 percent.

About 45 percent of Maine’s population is at least 50 years old, and the state has one of the highest median ages in the country. The office of Maine Gov. Janet Mills said Thursday that more than two-thirds of the state’s eligible population is fully vaccinated for coronavirus, and that number is even higher for residents 50 and older.

Cumberland County, which is the largest county in Maine, is close to 92 percent fully vaccinated in the 50 and older age group. Every county is above two thirds, and all but one is above 70 percent, the governor’s office reported.

Maine has one of the highest percentages of residents vaccinated for coronavirus in the country.

The number of daily cases of the virus has nosed up slightly over the last two weeks, but remains fairly low. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 22.14 new cases per day on June 29 to 23.71 new cases per day on July 13. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Maine has also risen over the past two weeks from 0.29 deaths per day on June 29 to 0.86 deaths per day on July 13.

The AP is using data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure outbreak caseloads and deaths across the United States.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that there have been 877 deaths from coronavirus in the state since the start of the pandemic. There have also been more than 69,000 reported cases of the virus in the state.