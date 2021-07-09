Today’s cool trail camera offering comes to us from Bill Wallace of Waldoboro.

Wallace recently sent in a photo of a gorgeous bobcat patrolling the woods near his home in February of 2019. He said it was one of a handful of bobcat photos he had captured on the property.

Now, he’s shared another. The difference is that this one comes with a bit of mystery.





The cat in the photo, tucked down in the lower left-hand corner, appears to be quite relaxed after having made a kill. The bobcat is shown with another furry creature in its jaws.



However, the lighting in the photo and the detail are such that it’s not a foregone conclusion what the bobcat is having for breakfast. It was taken at 8:15 a.m. on Friday, July 2.

So, today’s question is, what is the unfortunate victim?

I have some thoughts, but would hate to spoil it for anyone who wants to venture a guess. Feel free to weigh in over the next few days. Then, we’ll enlist the help of a furbearer biologist from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to provide the definitive identification.

Bobcats reportedly eat everything from mice to full-grown deer, but the animal shown is decidedly in between those in terms of size.

Many thanks to Bill Wallace for sharing another Maine wildlife photo.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to outdoors@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” Some contributor identities and towns of origin may be omitted. If you are unable to view the photo or video mentioned in this story, go to bangordailynews.com.

