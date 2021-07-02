This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Friday reported 15 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 316. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 337 on Thursday.

A man in his 60s from Penobscot County has succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 860.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 69,069, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 69,054 on Thursday.

Of those, 50,519 have been confirmed positive, while 18,550 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 0.11 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 516.05.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 22.7, down from 25.4 a day ago, down from 26.9 a week ago and down from 85.4 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,079 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 15.53 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,416), Aroostook (1,903), Cumberland (17,260), Franklin (1,392), Hancock (1,376), Kennebec (6,608), Knox (1,147), Lincoln (1,081), Oxford (3,648), Penobscot (6,354), Piscataquis (589), Sagadahoc (1,475), Somerset (2,288), Waldo (1,052), Washington (944) and York (13,536) counties.

An additional 877 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Friday, 746,777 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 788,068 have received a final dose.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,679,489 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 605,019 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.