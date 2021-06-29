Mainers aching for a break from the heat won’t find any relief Tuesday with temperatures forecast to fall just shy of 100 degrees Fahrenheit across much of the state.

But the National Weather Service assured Tuesday morning that cooler days are, in fact, ahead later this week.

It will be another hot day Downeast, including the coast! Take breaks, drink water, and know cooler days are ahead this week! Attached are the forecast max heat index values this afternoon. #mewx pic.twitter.com/fwmMG0UlIk

The mercury is expected to rise to 94 degrees in Greater Bangor, while it will hover about 92 to 93 degrees along the Down East coast from Mount Desert Island to Machias, according to the weather service’s Caribou office.

It may not feel like it, but Mainers up north will be spared the worst of the heat, with temperatures forecast to hit about 85 degrees from Caribou up to Van Buren. In the Katahdin region, the high is expected to be about 88 degrees.

Further to the south, the heat will be turned up even higher, with 98 degrees forecast for the people of Sanford, 97 degrees for Portland and 96 degrees for Lewiston-Auburn, according to the weather service office in Gray. There won’t be much relief along the coast, where temperatures will range from 97 degrees in Brunswick to 90 degrees in Belfast.

The western mountains may see the most relief from the worst of the heat, with the temperatures expected to peak at a cool 83 degrees in the border town of Jackman, the weather service reported.

Another hot day is in store for today, with maximum heat index values only a few degrees cooler than yesterday's. Try to stay cool, stay hydrated, and remember these heat safety tips. #MEwx #NHwx pic.twitter.com/u4tG8DkokQ — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) June 29, 2021

A heat advisory was issued Tuesday morning for the southern reaches of the state, which will be in place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

That comes on the heels of Monday’s abnormally hot and humid weather, with Mainers across the state feeling temperatures in the 100-degree range. In recent weeks, the state has been experiencing a drought, with the central areas experiencing severe drought conditions. Moderately dry and abnormally dry conditions have been observed throughout Maine.

Tuesday’s sweltering weather could be accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and showers as far south as Portland and all the way up to The County. Those brief breaks, however, are unlikely to break the heat.

Nonetheless, if Mainers can hold out for a couple more days, the forecast shows temperatures will chill into the 70s and 60s by the weekend.