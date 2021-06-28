Abnormally hot and humid conditions Monday caused weather officials to issue a heat advisory for a large portion of southern and central Maine Monday morning.

Temperatures are expected to reach over 100 degrees in several areas throughout the day, including in Fryeburg, Portland, Sanford and Skowhegan, according to the National Weather Service in Gray. Coastal and northern towns will see cooler temperatures, topping out in the high 80s.

“Hot will be the word today as temperatures rise into the 90s at most locations,” the National Weather Service’s Gray office said.

Hot and humid today with chances for thunderstorms this afternoon across the mountains through the Mid-Coast. Air temperatures in the mid 90s with dewpoints near 70F will lead to heat indices in the upper 90s to low 100s. Here is a look at the peak heat indices this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/J4QrzwVUou — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) June 28, 2021

The heat advisory will last from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday marks the peak of the current stretch of heat in Maine. In recent weeks, the state has been experiencing a drought, with the central areas experiencing severe drought conditions. Moderately dry and abnormally dry conditions have been observed throughout Maine.

Brief showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening in central and northern areas, bringing gusty winds and torrential downpours to some towns. A very warm and dry night can be expected.

The chance for showers and storms will increase throughout the week.

Meteorologists urge residents to stay inside with air conditioning if possible, drink plenty of fluids, check on relatives and neighbors and wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

