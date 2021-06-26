This story will be updated.

Another 39 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Saturday.

No new deaths were reported Saturday, leaving the statewide death toll standing at 858.





Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 68,963, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 68,924 on Friday.

Of those, 50,447 have been confirmed positive, while 18,516 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,072 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,402), Aroostook (1,900), Cumberland (17,241), Franklin (1,381), Hancock (1,376), Kennebec (6,604), Knox (1,145), Lincoln (1,079), Oxford (3,644), Penobscot (6,341), Piscataquis (587), Sagadahoc (1,473), Somerset (2,283), Waldo (1,049), Washington (941) and York (13,517) counties.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,603,891 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 603,525 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.