Two more Mainers have died as health officials on Friday reported another 35 coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 437. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 440 on Thursday.

A man and woman in their 50s and 80s from Androscoggin and Penobscot counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 858.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 68,924, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 68,889 on Thursday.

Of those, 50,416 have been confirmed positive, while 18,508 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 0.26 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 514.97.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 27, unchanged from 27 a day ago, down from 41.1 a week ago and down from 148.4 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 2,071 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Of those, 31 are currently hospitalized with 15 in critical care and six on a ventilator. Overall, 70 out of 383 critical care beds and 234 out of 319 ventilators are available. Meanwhile, 451 alternative ventilators are available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 15.47 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,396), Aroostook (1,897), Cumberland (17,236), Franklin (1,379), Hancock (1,375), Kennebec (6,600), Knox (1,145), Lincoln (1,079), Oxford (3,691), Penobscot (6,335), Piscataquis (587), Sagadahoc (1,473), Somerset (2,283), Waldo (1,049), Washington (941) and York (13,508) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

Out of 3,588 COVID-19 tests reported to the Maine CDC in the previous 24 hours, 0.7 percent came back positive. Overall, 2,733,038 tests have been administered and the statewide positivity rate is 2.77 percent.

An additional 528 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Friday, 740,757 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 772,070 have received a final dose.

New Hampshire reported 26 new cases on Friday and no deaths. Vermont reported six new cases and no deaths, while Massachusetts reported 78 new cases and four deaths.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,591,670 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 603,187 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.