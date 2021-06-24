AUGUSTA, Maine — One of the capital city’s state representatives announced Wednesday he will resign from the Legislature for work reasons.

Rep. Justin Fecteau, R-Augusta, said on social media he will resign mid-way through his second term to accept a teaching position outside of his district. His last day will be July 4. It could lead to a closely divided seat in the chamber going up for grabs in a special election later this year.

“It has been my honor to serve the People of west and north Augusta, especially during the COVID-19 health crisis when I was put in a position to help those who needed critical and immediate assistance,” Fecteau wrote in his resignation letter to the House speaker.





Fecteau, a libertarian-tinged Army veteran, was one of the most visible opponents of a 2019 law that tightened school vaccine requirements. It led to a people’s veto effort that failed overwhelmingly in the March 2020 election.

He made waves this year when he asked the Government Oversight Committee to investigate the state’s contract with WorkDay, a company contracted to overhaul Maine’s human resources system, citing potential fraud and sexual harassment. That investigation is on hold while the state works through a financial dispute with the company.

In his second term, Fecteau passed a law curtailing the use of no-knock warrants, a practice that gained national attention after Kentucky police officers killed Louisville medical worker Breonna Taylor during a botched raid on her apartment. He also championed a law changing enrollment qualifications for minor parties.