Maine voters uphold new law tightening school vaccination requirements

Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• March 3, 2020 9:20 pm

Updated: March 3, 2020 10:04 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — A new Maine law tightening school vaccine requirements will go into effect after voters rejected a people’s veto challenge on Tuesday, making the state the fifth to bar parents from exempting children from vaccines for nonmedical reasons.

The measure backed by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills passed largely along party lines in the Legislature last year as a response to rising vaccine opt-out rates in Maine schoolchildren that reached the sixth-highest mark in the nation during the 2018-19 school year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The “no” side led with 67.6 percent of votes when the Bangor Daily News and Decision Desk HQ called the race at 9:17 p.m. on Tuesday night with 22 percent of precincts reporting. Question 1 was the only issue on the statewide ballot alongside the Democratic and Republican presidential primaries on Tuesday.

Question 1: Vaccine Referendum Do you want to reject the new law that removes religious and philosophical exemptions to requiring immunization against certain communicable diseases for students to attend schools and colleges and for employees of nursery schools and health care facilities? Choice % votes Yes 28.4% 48660 No 71.6% 122600 51.7% of Maine has reported

The law will take effect in September and apply to children and others attending public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities and employees of nursery schools and health care facilities. The story that played out during the campaign was a microcosm of a larger national debate over vaccines.

The “no” side relied on scientific evidence that the health risks of vaccines are small and outweighed by the protective benefits of the majority of the population being vaccinated, which is referred to as “herd immunity.” Hundreds of the law’s opponents packed a legislative hearing on the bill last March making arguments against the bill ranging from religious and personal freedom to a debunked link between vaccines and autism.

Two groups opposing the people’s veto — Maine Families for Vaccines and a political committee run by the consulting firm Maine Street Solutions — spent $790,000 in the campaign to preserve the law. Pharmaceutical giants Merck and Pfizer spent $500,000 to oppose the question.

That added fuel to the argument for people’s veto backers that a “yes” vote was a rejection of “big Pharma.” The “yes” side gathered 79,000 signatures last year in a successful bid to put the question on the March ballot. Yes on 1 efforts were primarily funded by individual donations to the tune of $340,000.

Andrew and Carrie King, a Republican couple voting in Brewer on Tuesday, said they have two young granddaughters who are approaching school age and cited them as the reason they were voting to preserve the law.

“Every child should be vaccinated,” Carrie King said.

BDN writer Eesha Pendharkar contributed to this report.