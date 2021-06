The Windham Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding 4-year-old Sulaiman Muhiddin.

The boy was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday near 64 Pope Road, officials said.

Muhiddin, who is nonverbal, was last seen wearing an orange shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windham Police Department at 207-892-2525.