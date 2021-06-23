The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention briefings that kept Mainers informed on the deadly coronavirus pandemic for 15 months are coming to an end.

The final regularly scheduled briefing will be held Wednesday, June 30 — coinciding with the end of Maine’s civil state of emergency, Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said Wednesday. Briefings will still be held for important updates or breaking news.

Maine’s state of emergency began in mid-March of 2020, three days after the state discovered its first case. It has been the vehicle for the Democratic governor’s executive orders, including those that implemented economic restrictions and face-covering requirements, then later eased them.





The end of the civil state of emergency “does not mean that the pandemic has passed,” Shah said. He said the agency will continue to investigate cases, work with providers and work on its vaccination efforts.

The Coldplay-quoting Shah won over viewers when the briefings started with his detailed answers and real-life examples on the dangers of the coronavirus.

He thanked sign language interpreters Josh Seal and Dr. Regan Thibodeau, Maine Public and the state CDC during Wednesday’s briefing for their efforts in helping keep the public informed.