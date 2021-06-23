This story will be updated.

Two more Mainers have died as health officials on Wednesday reported another 13 coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 493. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 533 on Tuesday.

A man and a woman in their 60s and 80s from Penobscot and Piscataquis counties have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 856.

Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 68,877, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 68,864 on Tuesday.

Of those, 50,373 have been confirmed positive, while 18,504 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Wednesday was 0.10 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 514.62

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 30.4, down from 34.9 a day ago, down from 45.7 a week ago and down from 181.7 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 2,066 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Wednesday was 15.44 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,388), Aroostook (1,897), Cumberland (17,231), Franklin (1,377), Hancock (1,374), Kennebec (6,598), Knox (1,145), Lincoln (1,078), Oxford (3,640), Penobscot (6,325), Piscataquis (586), Sagadahoc (1,473), Somerset (2,281), Waldo (1,049), Washington (939) and York (13,496) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 4756 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Wednesday, 739,693 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 769,865 have received a final dose.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,565,294 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 602,462 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.