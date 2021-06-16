This story will be updated.

Five more Mainers have died as health officials on Wednesday reported another 51 coronavirus cases across the state.

The statewide death toll at 853.





Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 68,683, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 68,632 on Tuesday.

Of those, 50,218 have been confirmed positive, while 18,465 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,056 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,369), Aroostook (1,887), Cumberland (17,205), Franklin (1,375), Hancock (1,371), Kennebec (6,577), Knox (1,145), Lincoln (1,078), Oxford (3,630), Penobscot (6,299), Piscataquis (579), Sagadahoc (1,472), Somerset (2,269), Waldo (1,047), Washington (933) and York (13,447) counties.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,486,103 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 600,285 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.