A number of regions in Maine are experiencing moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions following record-breaking high temperatures that swept across the state at the beginning of the week.

The federal government’s drought monitoring program shows that much of central and western Maine are experiencing a moderate drought, and the southwestern coast, central Maine and the Midcoast are experiencing abnormally dry conditions, according to the Associated Press.

This comes after the state experienced an abnormally dry spring, prompting the Maine Emergency Management Agency to deploy the state’s drought taskforce in April.





It also follows the extremely dry summer of 2020, which left the agricultural industry in Maine struggling with crop production and prompted government assistance for struggling farmers.

The Associated Press reported that similar conditions are affecting other New England states, as both New Hampshire and Vermont are considered to be in a moderate drought or extremely dry by the federal drought monitoring standards.