As communities across the state battle intense heat and a high humidity index, three places in northern Maine saw record breaking temperatures on Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Caribou reported.

It comes as towns were forced to send students home and businesses to close their kitchens earlier this week to help stave off heat sickness.

Millinocket reached a record high of 93 degrees, overtaking a record heat of 92 degrees set more than a century ago in 1908.





Back to back highs of 92°F in Caribou, Maine. Since 1939 there have only been 14 times with a back to back high of 92°F or warmer. It is not the earliest occurrence as it has been observed twice during the month of May. #MEwx #climate — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) June 8, 2021

Caribou was reported to have reached a high of 92 degrees, breaking the previous record of 87 degrees, which was set in 2017. Houlton reached a high of 92 degrees as well, breaking its previous record of 89 degrees that was set in 1974.

Bangor did not break any temperature records, but the Caribou NWS reported that the city reached 90 degrees, which is just two degrees shy of the high temperature record of 92 degrees that was set in 1933.