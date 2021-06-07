There are heat and air quality advisories across Maine today, particularly in the eastern part of the state. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s from southern Maine to the coast.

The National Weather Service in Gray reports that from noon to 8 p.m., much of the state will be dangerously hot. It is recommended that people stay in air conditioned spaces and not exert themselves too much outdoors during this time. Young children and pets should never be left in vehicles under any circumstances.

Paddy Murphy’s in Bangor has decided to close its kitchen for the day, though people can still get bar service and snacks. Multiple schools have said they will dismiss students early due to the heat.





Air quality advisories, also focused along the coast and the eastern part of the state, state that ozone will reach unhealthy levels on Monday, according to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. High ozone levels can affect the lungs, causing shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation and discomfort in one’s chest. Those with respiratory illnesses such as asthma and COPD and healthy people who engage in strenuous outdoor activity are especially at risk.

