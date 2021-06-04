This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Friday reported 71 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 1,353. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 1,452 on Thursday.





A man in his 80s from Androscoggin County has succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 838.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 68,057, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 67,986 on Thursday.

Of those, 49,805 have been confirmed positive, while 18,252 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 0.53 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 508.49.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 73.9, down from 83 a day ago, down from 123 a week ago and down from 316.3 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 2,031 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Friday was 15.17 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,301), Aroostook (1,873), Cumberland (17,138), Franklin (1,345), Hancock (1,359), Kennebec (6,510), Knox (1,136), Lincoln (1,063), Oxford (3,593), Penobscot (6,205), Piscataquis (572), Sagadahoc (1,462), Somerset (2,216), Waldo (1,032), Washington (903) and York (13,350) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

An additional 1,916 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Friday, 721,270 Mainers have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 711,651 have received a final dose.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,326,410 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 596,434 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.