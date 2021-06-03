Former Bangor High School star and University of Maine reliever Trevor DeLaite has been named one of six finalists for the 2021 Pitcher of the Year Award.

The left-hander recently was named the ASUN Conference Pitcher of the Year playing at Liberty University.

The award is sponsored by Diamond and will be presented by the College Baseball Foundation later this summer.





The other finalists are Geremy Guerrero of Indiana State, Kevin Kopps of Arkansas, Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter of Vanderbilt and Mississippi’s Doug Nikhazy.

DeLaite was the Maine Gatorade Player of the Year and recipient of the Dr. John Winkin Award given to the state’s best senior player. He enters Friday’s start against Duke in the NCAA Division I Knoxville, Tennessee Regional with an 11-1 record and a 1.98 earned run average.

The ASUN Conference first-team selection has struck out 83 and walked 19 in 100 innings spanning 15 starts. He has held opponents to a .215 batting average. He leads the ASUN Conference in wins, innings pitched, complete games (5) and shutouts (3).

He is 6-0 with a sparkling 1.15 ERA over 47 innings in his last six starts and has three complete games in his last four outings.

In 2019 at UMaine, DeLaite emerged as the Black Bears’ closer as he registered a team-high seven saves with a 2.12 ERA. Opponents hit just .185 off him.