Trevor DeLaite of Bangor, who transferred from the University of Maine to Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, for his final collegiate baseball season, has been named the ASUN Conference Pitcher of the Year.

The left-hander, who is a graduate student, concluded the regular season with a 9-1 record and leads the ASUN in victories (9), innings pitched (84), shutouts (2) and complete games (4). His 2.14 earned run average ranked second in the conference.

DeLaite struck out 84 and walked 17 while holding opposing hitters to a .214 average, which was fourth best in the conference.





The all-conference first-team choice picked up his 10th win in the first game of a best-of-three ASUN quarterfinal series last weekend against Bellarmine University.

He tossed seven innings of seven-hit, two-run ball with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Liberty (37-12) advanced to the ASUN double-elimination tournament that begins Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida.

DeLaite is expected to get the ball in the opener against Jacksonville.

DeLaite struggled with injuries and control issues early in his career at UMaine but evolved into a top-notch closer. He registered a team-high seven saves in 2019 to go with a 2.12 ERA. He pitched only four innings during the pandemic-shortened season a year ago.

DeLaite was the Maine Gatorade Player of the Year at Bangor High School and earned the Dr. John Winkin Award given to the state’s top senior when he was 9-1 with an 0.30 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 66 innings.