The three people killed in a collision in Lewiston on Wednesday have been identified.

Paul Dalessandro, 68, of Brunswick was driving a black 2007 Toyota Prius on Lisbon Street with his wife, 68-year-old Judith Montgomery, and their dog when they collided with a white 2021 Kia Sportage driven by 34-year-old John McBean Jr. of Connecticut and New Hampshire, according to Lewiston police Lt. David St. Pierre.

Dalessandro, Montgomery and their dog died at the scene, St. Pierre said Thursday.





McBean was taken to Central Maine Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, including pending toxicology tests.

No additional information was available.