A Chelsea man allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel moments before a crash in Augusta that killed two women and a 1-year-old girl.

Robert Santerre, 56, was driving on Cony Road about 2 p.m. last Thursday when he fell asleep and crossed the centerline, according to CBS affiliate WGME, citing a police report.

Police have revealed few details about the crash, which remains under investigation. But three pedestrians were killed: 69-year-old Barbara Maxim Hendsbee, 62-year-old Rosalyn Jean and 1-year-old Vada-Leigh Peaslee, Hendsbee’s granddaughter. All three were from Augusta.





No charges have yet been brought in the deaths.

The crash has rocked Augusta, where city officials plan to discuss Thursday night whether to extend the sidewalk on Cony Road along the stretch of road where the three died, according to the Kennebec Journal.

The sidewalk on Cony Road ends about 150 feet before the site of the crash between New England and Piggery roads.

It’s a stretch of road frequented by walkers and joggers and has numerous baseball fields alongside it. Mayor David Rollins told the newspaper it’s not clear whether a sidewalk on that half-mile stretch of Cony Road could have prevented the three deaths, but that it highlights the safety concerns for other pedestrians who frequent it.