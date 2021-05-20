Two pedestrians are dead after a car crash on Cony Road Thursday afternoon, according to the Augusta Police Department.

Augusta officers responded to a report of a crash around 269 Cony Road involving multiple pedestrians. When they arrived, officers found the vehicles — as well as three pedestrians — involved in the crash, officials said.

Two of the pedestrians involved have died, police said, but additional information regarding their identities have not been released.

The Augusta Police Department is investigating the details of the crash which is being reconstructed by Maine State Police. Anyone with information is asked to call the Augusta Police Department at 207-626-2370.