A 1-year-old girl has died after a Thursday car crash in Augusta that left two other pedestrians dead.

Robert Santerre, 56, of Chelsea was driving on Cony Road about 2 p.m. when he crashed, according to Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully of the Augusta Police Department.

Police have released few details about the crash, but two pedestrians, 69-year-old Barbara Maxim Hendsbee and 62-year-old Rosalyn Jean, both of Augusta, died on Thursday.

A third pedestrian, a 1-year-old girl, also has died, Lully said Friday morning.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional details have been released.