LEWISTON, Maine — Three people are dead following a collision of two vehicles in Maine’s second-largest city, police said Wednesday.

Two people died at the scene and a third person died at a hospital on Wednesday, police said. A dog also died.

A witness told the Sun Journal newspaper that an SUV attempted to pass a car and veered into the path of an oncoming vehicle. Police said speed appeared to be a factor and that the crash is under investigation.

Identities were withheld pending notification of family members and further details weren’t available.