A 24-year-old woman was killed in a St. Albans crash Thursday morning, while her 3-year-old son survived.

Chelsey Roy of St. Albans was driving her white 2011 Chevrolet Cruze to work on Palmyra Road about 6:30 a.m. when she left the road near the intersection with Magoon Road and hit a tree, according to the Waterville Morning Sentinel.

Roy died at the scene, while her 3-year-old son, who was in the back seat, survived. He was taken to Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield, where he was treated for minor injuries, the newspaper reported.





Roy was not wearing a seatbelt.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation.

That crash comes as Maine closes out a deadly month on the state’s roads. There have been nearly a dozen crashes since May 1 that have claimed nearly 20 lives, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. That includes last week’s crash in Augusta that killed three pedestrians and a crash in Lewiston on Wednesday that killed three people.

Since January, there have been nearly 50 deaths on Maine’s roads, and in six cases drivers had blood alcohol levels greater than 0.08, the legal limit, Moss said.