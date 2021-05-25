Growing up in Maine, Garrett Murch developed a passion for all things outdoors.

That’s why he feels strongly about the need to promote and protect wildlife.

“I’m a huge conservationist and if we don’t keep people’s love and fascination for the outdoors in this state, we’re going to have some serious problems,” said Murch, who lives in Mount Vernon.





Toward that end, he is enthusiastic about sharing some of what he’s seeing on his trail camera. He placed it on the edge of a wetland that is augmented by a large beaver flowage.

“The whole way around is all this cover for waterfowl, vegetation on the shore. You can’t even walk in it,” Murch said.

This spring, Murch and his dad, Jeff Murch of Windsor, placed four boxes for wood ducks in the area. The area also is home to ring-necked ducks and hooded mergansers, which likely are competing for the use of the boxes.

Last month, the camera pointed at one of the duck boxes yielded some beautiful duck videos that we shared in the Bangor Daily News. This time around, Garrrett Murch sent along footage of a mother Canada goose and her four goslings paddling along in the water.

A goose and goslings were spotted in the area two years ago and he wonders whether it might be the same bird that has returned to the wetland.

Regardless, he plans to continue adding a couple of wood duck boxes each winter to accommodate further growth of the waterfowl population there.

“It’s so funny that the wood ducks and the geese are using that same spot,” Murch said. “It makes me, another year, want to put up two or three more cameras and see what goes on.”

Murch, whose efforts began checking for deer in the nearby woods, also has captured images of a bobcat. He hopes someday to get video of a moose, but isn’t sure whether there are any in the vicinity.



In the meantime, he’s enjoying all the other videos coming from his trail camera.

“Anything that helps promote appreciation of the outdoors, I’m for it,” Murch said. “I fear that our society is not as interested as it should be, but I hope I’m wrong.’’

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to pwarner@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted. If you are unable to view the photo or video mentioned in this story, go to bangordailynews.com.